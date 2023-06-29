Body found after RV fire in north Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A body has been found after an R.V. fire in north Odessa Wednesday night.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says that at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, their Deputies and Odessa Fire/Rescue were called to a fire on the 200 block of Tool Street.

The fire involved a travel trailer and was extinguished by crews on the scene.

After putting out the fire, officials found a body inside the R.V.

ECSO says that they have not been able to make a positive identification of the remains.

The body has been released to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy has been requested.

Authorities are still investigating this case.

CBS7 will update this article when new information is released.

