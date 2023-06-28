Independence Day: Firework sales and safety considerations ahead of the holiday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Lighting fireworks for Independence Day is a way to celebrate, but also a reason to consider safety.

The firework season is a time for both sales and quality time at Mr. W’s Fireworks Store in Odessa.

Store Manager Payton Smith doubles as a youth pastor at Calvary Assembly of God in Midland and he runs the store with his youth group.

“It’s a great opportunity for our youth to come and spend time with each other and build relationships,” Smith said. “Because we focus a lot on family and you know, it gives us a family dynamic. We get to spend a few weeks together.”

Smith says firework sales seem to be up this year. People are preparing for the holiday, and he’s had a steady flow of customers. However, his busiest days are still to come.

“On the third and fourth, all day, both of those days, we’ll have up to 100, 150 people in here all day, every day,” Smith said.

A portion of the store’s sales go to world missions, which benefits a variety of church affiliated causes, according to Smith.

Smith’s favorite firework is the fully loaded, which is a large, loud firework. youth group member Nayeli Romero likes what she calls the small stuff, like the fountain firework called the jack in the box.

“You light it and little sparks come out and at the end it has a little thing that spins on the floor,” Romero said. “It just pops.”

Fireworks can bring joy, but they also call for safety measures, especially amid hot and dry conditions in West Texas, according to Odessa Fire Capt. Austin Yocham.

“If it lands in a brushy field, it’s going to catch on fire. So do your best to put it out. Have a water source, track your embers down.”

The Odessa Fire Department is prepared to take on issues common for firework season, like brush fires and hand and eye injuries, Yocham said.

These situations and other firework dangers can be avoided by staying sober and choosing a clear area to pop off fireworks.

“You want to be away from power lines, buildings, out of the roadway, have a water source next to you,” Yocham said.

It is illegal to set off fireworks within Odessa and Midland city limits. if you cause a fire, you may be held liable, according to Yocham.

