ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 29th, 2023: Relief from the triple-digit heat is on the way as high pressure moves off to the east. A southeasterly flow will bring in a few more showers and thunderstorms to the weekend forecast but they mainly look isolated. Seasonable temperatures hang around through next week but then high pressure builds back bringing triple-digit back to the forecast.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

