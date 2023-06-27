Transportation service could benefit Ector County Jail

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Detention Center had to send multiple inmates to other jails due to a lack of jailers.

However, almost two months later, the county has hired 20 new jailers and are close to bringing inmates back to Ector County.

To do that Ector County will use a national transportation service.

Instead of sending one of their own, the county will rely on an service that the sheriffs office believes will be more cost effective.

Not only will it help reduce the cost, but also allow for jailers to stay in Ector County.

The Ector County Commissioners voted unanimously to hire a transporting company that can pick up inmates nationwide.

Meaning that the county can use their services to bring inmates that have warrants out for them in Ector county to the jail here.

Instead of sending two Ector county jailers to pick them up and having to pay for their expenses.

“With this transport company, it will be advantageous and fiscally responsible to use them for these individuals that are out there out of state instead of sending our own people. And the cost of that. We’re going to do which ever one is more cost effective to us.” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

This would save the county from having to purchase hotel rooms, money for food, and an extra plane ticket to bring the inmate back.

It will also help the county by not losing two jailers for the days they are gone.

Though they’ve added 20 jailers, they are still 60 jailers short.

“Every ten more that we add is a significant amount of inmates that we can add and bring back home. Currently right now, we have seven MOU’s with other counties to send our inmates there. We have close to 400 vacancies at our jail currently,” said Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett.

Sheriff Griffis says the state requires one jailer for every 48 inmates.

Some counties can charge around $55 a day to hold inmates, but many have raised their daily prices to $100.

With the rising costs to keep inmates in other counties and the need for employees, the county has raised wage for jailers.

“We’re seeing those costs rise in those other counties. So that’s why this is a big push, my number one budget priority. We gotta solve the hemorrhaging that’s taking place at our jail right now. And it purely comes down to staffing. We all know that staffing is an issue throughout the permian basin especially in law enforcement,” said Judge Fawcett.

Now this transportation system is still early. Sheriff Griffis mentions that if the cost is too much for the county, they do not plan to use it.

