Shelter for domestic abuse survivors coming to Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The Town of Pecos City has announced plans to open “Jolene’s House”, a new shelter for women and their children who have experienced abuse or challenging circumstances.

This facility is a collaboration between the Town of Pecos City, Target Logistics, and Endeavors, and includes 16 apartment-style units. Pecos Police Chief, Lisa Tarango, explained how the project came about during a joint entity meeting.

According to Tarango, a local woman who was working with someone experiencing domestic violence explained that there was no space available in Pecos that would help her coworker leave the situation she was in. It was then that everyone in that meeting realized that there wasn’t a place in Pecos or Reeves County that provided those services. The group decided that they would need to develop a 501C3 to get the plan started. A board was created and the project has received help from various groups.

The shelter will provide a space for women and their children in all of Reeves County fleeing from domestic violence. With 3-5 domestic calls received every month, Chief Tarango explained that the first priority after a domestic violence event is called in is to get the women (and sometimes their children) to a safe place and remove them from their homes. In some cases, they receive medical care. They also assist with follow-up services like securing emergency protective orders, they explain the process of getting an extended protective order which would go through the County Attorney’s Office and they recommend other shelters outside of Reeves County and provide them with phone numbers for people who can come and pick them up to take them to those shelters.

Many times, Tarango explains, victims will leave 10 times before finally leaving for good. Jolene’s House will be an option for those women who are ready to make that final step away from the abuse and into a space that they can control and manage without the fear of retaliation. Because Pecos has a very high transient population, it makes it very difficult for many victims to get help. These victims are so distant from anyone they might normally depend on for help that it becomes a cycle they cannot escape.

In the past, as an agency, the Pecos Police Department has pooled together money amongst officers and tried to get some of these women back to where they are safe. Tarango states that she feels this will be a great opportunity for collaboration from various entities in our community to emphasize the responsibility of the community to protect and provide assistance. Charles Lino (Town of Pecos City Manager) explains that the hope for Jolene’s House is to provide a transition space for the women and their children.

Ultimately, he would like to see the shelter provide resources like counseling and housing options to get these victims back to their independence. Eventually, education and training services would be ideal. How you can help: The Town of Pecos City is currently taking monetary donations to assist with building Jolene’s House as fully functioning duplex housing units.

Please contact Syra Nichols at The Town of Pecos City at 432-445-2421 to find out more about how you can help.

