City of Odessa hires new City Manager

Odessa City Council
Odessa City Council(Alexandra Macia)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, the city has hired a new City Manager.

The city council unanimously chose John Beckmeyer to replace Michael Marrero, who was fired in December.

According to the OA Councilmember Steve Thompson said he’s confident Beckmeyer will soon be at work.

The consulting firm hired to help with the hiring progress, T2, gave a presentation on the potential hires at a Special City Council Meeting earlier in June.

The Council has said they were looking for a person of integrity, who is a strong leader and sets a good example.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Generic above-ground pool
ECSO: Toddler drowns in pool
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky

Latest News

The YMCA bought 24 acres of land at 5512 Golden Gate Drive, a rural area in Midland. The YMCA...
YMCA project causes zoning, infrastructure concerns for Midland residents
YMCA project causes zoning, infrastructure concerns for Midland residents
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. Pfluger hosts town hall