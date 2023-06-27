City of Odessa hires new City Manager

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, the city has hired a new City Manager.

The city council unanimously chose John Beckmeyer to replace Michael Marrero, who was fired in December.

According to the OA Councilmember Steve Thompson said he’s confident Beckmeyer will soon be at work.

The consulting firm hired to help with the hiring progress, T2, gave a presentation on the potential hires at a Special City Council Meeting earlier in June.

The Council has said they were looking for a person of integrity, who is a strong leader and sets a good example.

