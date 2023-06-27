ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 28th, 2023: More triple-digit heat is on the way for the rest of the week...but temperatures finally cool off a little this weekend. The high pressure that has been controlling the weather will finally move off to the east and allow for more of a southeasterly flow. The added moisture will move in and cool temperatures off a little and put a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

