CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 28th, 2023

Help is on the way..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/27/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 28th, 2023: More triple-digit heat is on the way for the rest of the week...but temperatures finally cool off a little this weekend. The high pressure that has been controlling the weather will finally move off to the east and allow for more of a southeasterly flow. The added moisture will move in and cool temperatures off a little and put a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

Craig Stewart
These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.
GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures
