YMCA project causes zoning, infrastructure concerns for Midland residents

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents are voicing concerns about a new YMCA expansion set for their rural neighborhood.

The YMCA bought 24 acres of land at 5512 Golden Gate Drive, a rural area in Midland. The YMCA is using that area to address its growing needs.

Residents near the YMCA’s 2024 northwest development are concerned about traffic and zoning of the area.

Nearby homeowner Steve Berrones says surrounding rural roads are already burdened by the growing residential population. He said he and his neighbors worry about more traffic from the development.

“I just don’t understand how that would even be a safe environment with the roadways as they are and no plans for the city to do anything to the existing infrastructure,” Berrones said.

YMCA will break ground in 2024 by renovating an existing building at the corner of Avalon and Mockingbird Lane, but otherwise, plans for the area are in preliminary stages.

Midland Councilwoman Amy Stretcher Burkes says there are no immediate construction plans on roads near the project.

She has also heard concerns from nearby residents.

“I think it kind of gained wings a lot the past few weeks,” Stretcher Burkes. “I have received a lot of emails and calls from a lot of the neighbors.”

The area is zoned for agricultural use, which Midland says supports the YMCA’s plans for initial limited services, like after school programming, recreational sports, group fitness and more.

The YMCA wants to use the facility to address growth in north and northwest Midland.

The city’s current involvement is limited, according to Charles Harrington, Midland’s development services director.

“They’ve talked to us about some of their ideas, but that’s as far as it’s gotten,” Harrington said.

According to Berrones, locals support the YMCA, but disagree with the location of the project.

“There’s so much positive to the Y, don’t get us wrong. Everybody out here supports the Y, (and) wants a facility built,” Berrones said. “But we would like to see it in an area that’s more accessible by the people that will be using it.”

Berrones says he and his neighbors are also concerned about the structure being used for childcare, which would require a special permit.

In a statement to CBS7, the Y says the area is zoned properly for its plans and that current infrastructure will support their services. The YMCA also said it does not need a special permit for the services they plan to provide.

