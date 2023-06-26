Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, Congressman August Pfluger hosted a town hall at the Bush Convention Center.

The event started with an update on what is happening on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Pfluger talked Midlanders through several bills that have passed through the house, including energy bills, border security, and debt forgiveness.

Pfluger says he is just as concerned as Midlanders are about national security and government oversight.

