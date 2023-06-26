Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Generic above-ground pool
ECSO: Toddler drowns in pool
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky

Latest News

Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. Pfluger hosts town hall
These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.
GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death
Pair celebrating 50th anniversary among 3 found dead