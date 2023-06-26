Midland County Commissioners hire new director for the Horseshoe

The commissioners and management are at odds over spending and revenue.
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland county Commissioners unanimously voted to hire Ken Olson as the new director for the Horseshoe.

After months of disagreeing with current Horseshoe management, county commissioners hired Ken Olson to take over as director of the Horseshoe, and it’s not the first time Olson has worked with West Texans.

Olson has a strong background in the entertainment field.

In 2013 Olson graduated with a degree in BFA stage management and technical design. Since then, Olson has worked for Monster Jam, Norwegian Cruise Line, and for the last two years has worked for Midland Community Theater.

Olson was the MCT Director where he oversaw business operations, incoming grants, safety, planning fundraisers and volunteers.

“I think we can bring great things to the Horseshoe and just looking forward to working with a great team and getting going” said Ken Olson, Director of the Horseshoe Arena and Pavilion position

Since Olson has already been in the Basin for a few years he’s seen what the Horseshoe can do and is excited for the new opportunities ahead of him to make the Horseshoe an even better place than it already is.

“I think it would be great to get more local businesses involved. I think it would be great to offer more variety for events, entertainment, different concerts, different things to get the whole community involved and touch every group in our community” said Olson

County Commissioners saw Olson as a seasoned professional with a diverse range of expertise in entertainment management. The county released a statement that says in part quote.

Olson is expected to start his new role by the end of July.

