Midland County announces hire of new director of the Midland County Horseshoe Arena and Pavillion

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County announced Monday morning they have hired a new Director for the Horseshoe Arena and Event Pavillion.

Ken Olson will step into the role. The county says Olson has a lot of experience in the event, venue, and entertainment industry. Olson has a bachelor of fine arts in theater with a specialization in technical design and stage management from the University of Minnesota Duluth. After graduating Olson began a career in event management. This career led to multiple successful events that Olson helped manage.

Through his positions in event management, the county says he has experience in contract negotiations.

Olson’s latest role was the managing director for the Midland Community Theatre. In this role, he was in charge of the organization’s operations and oversaw the day-to-day activities.

