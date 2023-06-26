GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Golf Course Road Church of Christ has opened its Family Center to anyone who needs a break from the heat this week.
It is important to stay aware of the heat and any symptoms of heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to set records.
The landscape of West Texas is a leading cause for these three-digit forecasts.
The other two reasons are the drier air that heats up quicker than air with more moisture in it and the dry soil which radiates heat back into the atmosphere.
CBS7′s First Alert Weather forecasts that Tuesday and Wednesday will also reach 105 degrees.
That will set a new record for the most consecutive days reaching 105 in Midland at 10 days in a row.
These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.
The GCR Church of Christ opened their family center as a cooling center Monday morning and they are well-equipped to help anyone cool off.
With the heat still blazing, heat exhaustion can easily happen.
It is important to be aware of the symptoms and what to do if you are getting overheated.
The GCR Church of Christ’s family center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday if you need a place to cool down and get away from the sun.
