GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures

By Jensen Young
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Golf Course Road Church of Christ has opened its Family Center to anyone who needs a break from the heat this week.

It is important to stay aware of the heat and any symptoms of heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to set records.

The landscape of West Texas is a leading cause for these three-digit forecasts.

The other two reasons are the drier air that heats up quicker than air with more moisture in it and the dry soil which radiates heat back into the atmosphere.

CBS7′s First Alert Weather forecasts that Tuesday and Wednesday will also reach 105 degrees.

That will set a new record for the most consecutive days reaching 105 in Midland at 10 days in a row.

These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.

The GCR Church of Christ opened their family center as a cooling center Monday morning and they are well-equipped to help anyone cool off.

With the heat still blazing, heat exhaustion can easily happen.

It is important to be aware of the symptoms and what to do if you are getting overheated.

The GCR Church of Christ’s family center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday if you need a place to cool down and get away from the sun.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Generic above-ground pool
ECSO: Toddler drowns in pool
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky

Latest News

It's Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month making it a vital time to spread awareness.
Colorectal Cancer cases on the rise amongst younger people
Midland ISD logo
37 MISD seniors pass EKG technician exam
RSV cases growing in Midland, amongst nationwide surge
RSV cases growing in Midland, amongst nationwide surge
Pink ribbon, symbol of breast cancer awareness.
Permian Regional Medical Center providing FREE mammograms and breast exams