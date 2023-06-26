GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Golf Course Road Church of Christ has opened its Family Center to anyone who needs a break from the heat this week.

It is important to stay aware of the heat and any symptoms of heat exhaustion as temperatures continue to set records.

The landscape of West Texas is a leading cause for these three-digit forecasts.

We’ve got a combination of factors. One is that we’ve got a large dome of high-pressure loft that’s causing air to sink. And as air sinks, it compresses and gets warmer.

The other two reasons are the drier air that heats up quicker than air with more moisture in it and the dry soil which radiates heat back into the atmosphere.

CBS7′s First Alert Weather forecasts that Tuesday and Wednesday will also reach 105 degrees.

That will set a new record for the most consecutive days reaching 105 in Midland at 10 days in a row.

These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.

The GCR Church of Christ opened their family center as a cooling center Monday morning and they are well-equipped to help anyone cool off.

Here in this room, we’ve got AC, a cool room, there’s wifi for people to use, we’ve got charging outlets around, we’ve also got water, snacks, some games for kids if some families show up.

With the heat still blazing, heat exhaustion can easily happen.

It is important to be aware of the symptoms and what to do if you are getting overheated.

“Very important that if you start to see somebody or you yourself start to experience signs of heat exhaustion, that not sweating, the lightheadedness of, you know, feeling like you’re just really overheated, that you sit down, you get some water, find some shade or go inside to a cool area, and get yourself cooled down as much as you can. And that’s it for the day.”

The GCR Church of Christ’s family center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday if you need a place to cool down and get away from the sun.

