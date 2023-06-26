Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday.

Watters will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham’s show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity’s popular program remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld’s late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham’s time slot.

Watters’ show previously aired at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The announcement comes roughly two months after Fox News fired Carlson shortly after settling a defamation lawsuit with the voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems on the eve of trial. The case, which centered on the network’s airing of false claims following the 2020 presidential election, exposed a trove of private messages sent between Fox hosts including Hannity and Carlson in which they criticized peers at the network.

Carlson has since moved his show to Twitter, although Fox is attempting to get him to stop the broadcasts.

“The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Generic above-ground pool
ECSO: Toddler drowns in pool
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky

Latest News

FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs mass shooter pleads guilty; victims call him a ‘monster’ who hunted LGBTQ+ patrons
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
Biden announces how billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet are being distributed
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.
Most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with guns, study says