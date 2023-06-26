Fort Stockton police officer arrested for indecency with a child

Irigoyen mug
Irigoyen mug(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Enrique Irigoyen was arrested on June 16th on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Irigoyen is a Fort Stockton police officer and is currently in custody at the Pecos County Detention Center.

According to the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, A grand jury issued the subpoena for his arrest.

Texas Rangers are investigating this case.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Generic above-ground pool
ECSO: Toddler drowns in pool
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky

Latest News

Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. August Pfluger hosts Town Hall in Midland
Rep. Pfluger hosts town hall
These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.
GCR Church of Christ opens cooling center amid record-setting temperatures
The commissioners and management are at odds over spending and revenue.
Midland County Commissioners hire new director for the Horseshoe
These scorching temperatures have led to the opening of cooling centers around West Texas.
Cooling Centers amid record temperatures