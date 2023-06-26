Fort Stockton police officer arrested for indecency with a child

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Enrique Irigoyen was arrested on June 16th on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Irigoyen is a Fort Stockton police officer and is currently in custody at the Pecos County Detention Center.

According to the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, A grand jury issued the subpoena for his arrest.

Texas Rangers are investigating this case.

