Fort Stockton police officer arrested for indecency with a child
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Enrique Irigoyen was arrested on June 16th on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and one count of aggravated sexual assault.
Irigoyen is a Fort Stockton police officer and is currently in custody at the Pecos County Detention Center.
According to the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, A grand jury issued the subpoena for his arrest.
Texas Rangers are investigating this case.
