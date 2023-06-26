ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 27th, 2023: More triple-digit heat is in the forecast for the rest of the week...but some help is on the way. The area of high pressure that has been controlling the weather will start to move off to the east this coming weekend and allow for temperatures to cool off some and out of 100+ levels. Even a few isolated showers/thunderstorms will be possible for the July 4th holiday weekend into next week.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

