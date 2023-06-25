Jon Singleton signs minor league deal with Astros after release by Brewers

Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract, three days after he was cut loose by the Milwaukee Brewers.

He was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

“He's a potential bat that can help us,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Hopefully, he can unmask that talent that he has and at some point in time help us.”

The 31-year-old was regarded as one of the top infield prospects while with the Astros organization form 2011-17 after being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia.

Singleton played in 114 big-league games with Houston during 2014-15.

He appeared in 11 games with the Brewers this season, but has spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Nashville. After being designated for assignment on Wednesday, he chose to become a free agent.

Singleton has hit .252 with 169 home runs, 645 RBIs and an .828 OPS in 1,064 minor league games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

