Portion of West 42nd street to be expanded into five lanes

Four miles of reconstruction on 42nd street will stretch from FM 1936 to Knox Avenue.
Four miles of reconstruction on 42nd street will stretch from FM 1936 to Knox Avenue.(Alexandra Macia)
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Commissioners Court approved their largest road project yet, an over $23 million road project in West Odessa.

Four miles of reconstruction on 42nd street will stretch from FM 1936 to Knox Avenue.

“You do see a lot of commercial motor vehicle traffic that is finding a way to get onto 302 or some of those other areas, loop 338, so it is a major corridor and it’s going to continue to be an even larger corridor as we continue to see development in that area,” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

The roads will be expanded to five lanes.

The project will take 620 days to complete, beginning on July 10th.

“It’ll make it easier to travel on that roadway, businesses should really enjoy this because more folks will be inclined to drive down that roadway. As I said it’s West of 1936 and it’s not in good shape,” said Fawcett.

They will not be closing down the roadway at any time.

“What we are gonna be looking at is perhaps putting out signs and not allowing commercial motor vehicles as traffic through there, but residents who live along there businesses who live along there we want to maintain that opening,” said Fawcett.

The largest concern is the three intersections; Cypress Avenue, Moss Ave and Knox Avenue as they will concrete them.

“We’re gonna have to ask the public to be real careful and pay attention to the signage to see where they can and cannot turn,” said Fawcett.

Jones Brothers won the bid for the project.

All of the money is coming from the sales tax fund, a majority of which comes from West Odessa.

“So we thought it appropriate to allocate this amount of funding towards a project in West Odessa for West Odessa residents,” said Fawcett.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Generic above-ground pool
ECSO: Toddler drowns in pool
Daisy Cordero
Charges upgraded in Odessa drunk driving incident
Douglas Hampton
MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim

Latest News

The City of Kermit makes changes for a better future.
The City of Kermit aims to improve connections with residents
The City of Kermit makes changes for a better future.
The City of Kermit makes changes for better future.
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique culinary art to the Tall City
And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique...
First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland