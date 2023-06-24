Portion of West 42nd street to be expanded into five lanes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Commissioners Court approved their largest road project yet, an over $23 million road project in West Odessa.

Four miles of reconstruction on 42nd street will stretch from FM 1936 to Knox Avenue.

“You do see a lot of commercial motor vehicle traffic that is finding a way to get onto 302 or some of those other areas, loop 338, so it is a major corridor and it’s going to continue to be an even larger corridor as we continue to see development in that area,” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

The roads will be expanded to five lanes.

The project will take 620 days to complete, beginning on July 10th.

“It’ll make it easier to travel on that roadway, businesses should really enjoy this because more folks will be inclined to drive down that roadway. As I said it’s West of 1936 and it’s not in good shape,” said Fawcett.

They will not be closing down the roadway at any time.

“What we are gonna be looking at is perhaps putting out signs and not allowing commercial motor vehicles as traffic through there, but residents who live along there businesses who live along there we want to maintain that opening,” said Fawcett.

The largest concern is the three intersections; Cypress Avenue, Moss Ave and Knox Avenue as they will concrete them.

“We’re gonna have to ask the public to be real careful and pay attention to the signage to see where they can and cannot turn,” said Fawcett.

Jones Brothers won the bid for the project.

All of the money is coming from the sales tax fund, a majority of which comes from West Odessa.

“So we thought it appropriate to allocate this amount of funding towards a project in West Odessa for West Odessa residents,” said Fawcett.

