Big Spring officials host open house for new animal adoption center

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -Adopting animals in Big Spring just got a lot easier.

The city of Big Spring held an open house for its new animal adoption center located at the animal shelter.

The Big Spring animal adoption center use to be part of the animal shelter.

However, with the issues the city faces with stray animals, they decided to make it easier to adopt pets.

“Well before, it was pretty depressing just to go in and look around and not be able to take a dog out of the cage and visit with it. That’s the purpose of this facility is to provide a place where people could come out, bring their children, let them take an animal to this side and visit with it,” said Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore.

Well that’s not the case anymore.

The Big Spring Animal Shelter remains over capacity and with the police already busy, this renovated facility helps residents adopt easily.

This new center has to areas where people can interact with an animal instead of being surrounded by multiple barking dogs.

With the low amount of adoptions per month, the city hopes this new center could help raise that number.

“Around five a month. We’re hoping that number will increase with this new adoption center. We also do work with a lot of rescues so that helps at times also,” said the Big Spring Chief of Police, Chad Williams.

The City of Big Spring is also looking for a new leader to run the adoption center.

They hope that the new adoption coordinator could help get the word out on adopting animals and also someone who can ease the load of work for the police department.

“We need somebody that loves animals, and the whole purpose of this of course is to try to find homes for these animals. To work with other shelters, other rescue facilities, try to promote adoptions here in big spring all around.” said Mayor Moore.

The current shelter has over 30 cages with animals ready to be adopted.

They’ve had to transport animals to other cities, and the very last solution would be to put the dogs down.

However, this is something the city doesn’t want to do.

“We have a big problem with stray animals. and we had a problem with not wanting to euthanize those animals, and so we said we need to try to do everything we can to avoid that consequence. And that’s the whole purpose of this endeavor,” said Mayor Moore.

There are lots of animals available for adoption in Big Spring and if you want to adopt or are interested in the position of adoption coordinator, you can call the Big Spring Police Department at (432) 264-2550.

