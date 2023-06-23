Kermit ISD superintendent named region 18 Superintendent of the Year

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Dr. Joe Lopez., the superintendent of Kermit Independent School District (KISD), has been named the TASB’s, 2023 Superintendent of the Year for Region 18.

Dr. Lopez has led Kermit ISD since November of 2019. He has 23 years of experience in public education including leadership in Taft ISD, Mission CISD, and Alief ISD. His roles over his career include service as a teacher, middle school and high school assistant principal, elementary principal, high school principal, Executive Director for State and Federal Programs, and superintendent of schools. Over the course of Dr. Lopez’s career, the Region 18 Education Services center says he has developed a reputation for his ability to generate positive student outcomes and overall district-wide improvement.

Sponsored by TASB, the Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.

Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance, and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee

