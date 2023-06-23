First Look inside the new Curb Side Bistro in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Whether it’s winning the Food Network show Chopped, or getting his very own day in Odessa, the last couple of months have been an exciting time for Curb Side Bistro Co-Owner Chef Alejandro Barrientos.

If you’ve eaten at Curb Side Bistro you know that Chef Alejandro dishes up the most unique burgers and fries in the Basin.

And now after finding the right place for his new home, Chef Alejandro is bringing his unique culinary art to the Tall City.

“It’s incredible, I can’t believe it sometimes” Alejandro Barrientos, Co-Owner of Curbside Bistro

Since 2014 Curb Side Bistro has been plating burgers and fries for West Texans.

In 2014 Curb Side Bistro opened its food truck and just a short few months later opened its very first location which is near downtown Odessa on Grandview.

Fast forward three years later, Curb Side Bistro would find its new home on Andrews Hwy.

Chef is now opening the doors to what will be his highly anticipated second restaurant in West Texas.

“So we posted on Facebook, hey guys we got big news coming up and I think 80% of the comments were about the Midland location, are you guys coming to Midland, you guys are coming to Midland. And so that was blowing up like crazy. So it’s amazing we have that much support” said Barrientos

Curb Side Bistro is known not just for the art of making burgers, but also for the art inside the restaurant, whether it’s a painting of biggie smalls, or inspirational quotes along the wall, Curb Side Bistro in Odessa has its unique atmosphere.

The Midland location offers more room and seating, so the chef can bring a piece of Odessa to Midland.

“We had big blank walls, we had the gorgeous space to do a huge mural, the high ceilings, the big walls, and in Odessa we were kinda limited to what we could use, especially with artwork,” said, Barrientos

And because the limited size now no longer an issue, chef can add a feature to his restaurant that he’s always wanted to.

“There are so many things we wanna do, we wanna do ciders and sliders, we wanna do some food pairings with the beer and sliders with our food,” said, Barrientos

Curb Side Bistro is a family ran business, and chef knows the difficulty of starting a business now making his way to downtown Midland, he made sure to work with local businesses.

His partnership with Tall City Brewery is something special.

“We know how hard it is starting a business, we know how hard it is running a business, especially a small business, and getting that support from the community is crucial,” said, Barrientos

For a long time downtown Midland was known as a place for working, but after the development and revitalization of downtown Midland, Curb Side Bistro is just one of many great things happening in the Tall City.

“So it’s been really exciting to see the groundwork that has been laid by leaders of Midland and in the division start to come to fruition and turn downtown Midland revitalization. It’s awesome to see even in my time how much has changed for the better and I think there’s a lot more exciting things to come” said Sara Harris, Exec Director of MDC

Chef wants people to know that with the addition of a bar, he is offering mocktails for customers.

Make sure you keep up with his Facebook page for the grand opening announcement.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.