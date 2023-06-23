The City of Kermit aims to improve connections with residents

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) -The people of Kermit have been demanding for change in the way the city is being run.

At last nights city council meeting, they took one step forward to bettering the quality of life for residents.

The Kermit City Attorney, Thomas Duckworth, resigned last night effective August 31st.

After serving Kermit for nine years, he’s leaving due to “personal issues”.

However, many other city employees were also evaluated and could face consequences if a change isn’t made.

“You never want to be told that what you’re doing is not right or enough, but the bottom line is we’ve got to do better for our citizens and our employees.” said Kermit Mayor David Holbrook.

People who live in Kermit say that they don’t believe the city has done anything to overcome the issues they’re facing. With communication, trash pickup, and an overpopulation of animals.

Which is why the city agreed to strike an agreement with T2 solutions to get consulting from professionals that can nudge the city in the right direction.

“We’ve got to earn their trust back. And we’ve got to lead by example, lip service isn’t going to work no more. They’ve pretty much put us on a clock, and with the commitment from council as a unanimous vote, we’re going to use T2 as a partner and we’re going to make this thing work,” said Mayor Holbrook.

T2 solutions is a consulting group that spent over a week in kermit surveying people.

The information they got mentions many kermit residents being unhappy with the city and where it’s heading.

One of the most common complaints from residents mentions that there’s a lack of unity between the people and the city.

“In the past, there just hasn’t been the must supportive environment for different views and things like that. And we’re going to ensure that both internally and externally in the city of Kermit, that there is a new standard of dignity and respect.” said Mica Lunt, who’s a partner at T2 Professional Consulting.

The first couple of months in this partnership with T2 includes an intensive project that highlights the highest risk issues facing Kermit.

T2 will give tools to city leaders that they can then implement to start to effectively engage their workforce.

Apart from evaluating Kermit and its residents, they also evaluated city officials on the positives and the negatives.

“We need positive criticism to grow. To become better, and to fix our mistakes. If there’s something we’re lacking, that we may be able to fix it and move on forward.” said Kermit city councilmember, Fernnely Munguia.

Some of the negative feedback on the evaluations included city employees using abusive language, not enforcing codes, and using outdated trainings.

The next couple of months will be important if city leaders want to win the trust back from Kermit residents.

