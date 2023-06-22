SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Anderson Tiles

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Anderson Tiles is a family-owned business that specializes in bathroom and kitchen remodeling and carpet installation. Anderson Tiles is located at 1801 W. Kermit Highway in Odessa. They are open from 8:00 am - 5:30 pm.

If you go to Anderson Tiles to remodel your home, you can expect to feel like you’re at home.

“Like when you go to your grandma’s house, you know?” owner Darren Farrill said. “You sit around, you visit, and sure we’re going to sell you some flooring.”

The Farrill family took over Anderson Tiles from, you guessed it, the Anderson family. They set the standard back when Darren and Shawna started working for them almost 30 years ago.

“The Andersons which owned the business for 50 years, they always took care of us,” Shawna Farrill said. “They took us in like family and took care of us so we just carried it on.”

Still today, Anderson Tiles is the quintessential family business, and their employees become family too.

“When I first started I was a single mom. I had a little bitty boy. And they kind of watched him grow up, watched me grow up. And then in 2020, the little boy they watched grow up got cancer. And they just... they never let me go, they took care of me the whole two years that he went through... sorry,” Betsy Boucher said through tears. “The whole two years that he went through chemo and everything, they prayed for me, they called me, they sent us stuff, they just took care of my whole family. They’re like family. They always help everybody. They have the biggest heart.”

For the Farrills, generosity was the obvious choice.

“Never a doubt. Didn’t think twice,” Shawna Farrill said.

And you can expect that kindness to extend to you, too.

“It’s not only our employees but our customers. Employees, you treat them like family. Customers, you treat them like family.”

