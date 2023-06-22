MISD assistant coach arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KCBD, Douglas Hampton was arrested Wednesday in Lubbock for solicitation of prostitution.

Midland ISD released a statement Thursday afternoon saying a teacher and coach within the district, Douglas Hampton, was arrested the same day.

The statement reads:

“Midland ISD has learned that Douglas Hampton, a Midland High School teacher and coach, was arrested yesterday. The subject of the arrest was unrelated to his employment, and the arrest did not occur on school district property. Mr. Hampton has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending further investigation.”

KCBD says The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and two for Possession of Marijuana.

