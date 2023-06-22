Midland County Commissioners hold Special Meeting for director position at the Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday the Midland County Commissioners held a special meeting to further discuss a new director of the Horseshoe.

During a special meeting with Midland County, commissioners went into executive session to move forward in the hiring process of the next management for the Horseshoe Director.

“We have interviewed eight different applicants. We had some really strong candidates from this area put in for the job as director of the Horseshoe” said, Terry Johnson, Midland County Judge

Commissioners discussed potential candidates for the position and according to Judge Terry Johnson, all the commissioners have similar candidates in mind for the director position.

“We did discuss some of the top candidates and, amazingly, most of us had most of the top candidates,” said Johnson

During the discussion today with the commissioners, Judge Johnson advocated for a local candidate who has the best interest of the people.

“We want to put the horseshoe in the hands of the taxpayers and by that, I mean let the taxpayers run it. That would be someone local, so we have some really good candidates in the immediate area that want to take this job” said Johnson

So far Judge Johnson says all the candidates have good organizational skills with their current employment and some of the applicants have experience at facilities like the Horseshoe.

All had new ideas to bring to the county.

“Each one said something that caught my attention. That is what we need. We need a new fresh outlook; we need to think outside the box. We need to take care of what we have and once we get that under control then we can look outside the box” said Johnson

Johnson says he wants new horseshoe management to be in constant communication with commissioners.

“One thing the court will have control over is the person running it. We will dictate to him what needs to happen. We dictate to him because the voices of the community who elected us to do their bidding and we’re here to serve them and in return we will take that information and direct it to the director, whoever that may be” said Johnson

