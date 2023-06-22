Local food truck owner is living the “American Dream”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The American dream has become a reality for many people around the world.

Jose Romo, the owner of Tacos Romo, turned that dream into a reality. Romo has had his business since May of last year.

He and his wife run it together mostly making foods with different cuts of beef.

Romo had a taco truck back in Coahuila, Mexico. He came to the United States in 2018 for a better life, and it wasn’t easy for him.

Romo was an oilfield worker and during the pandemic, he was laid off.

With support from his wife and three kids, he had enough money saved up to open Tacos Romo.

“Don’t lose heart. The plans that they bring to the table should be carried out. Everything is possible in this country. I am very grateful to this country. It has given me the opportunity to start my business and even though we still don’t speak English well and everything, we are doing well” said Romo.

They plan to eventually expand to more areas around the Permian Basin, and maybe even open a restaurant eventually.

Tacos romo has carne asada, tripe tip, a ribeye plate and ribs.

All freshly made and homemade meals.

Tacos Romo is parked at 2001 W 16th St.

