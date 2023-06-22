Daniel Mercado named new Presidio port director

Presidio, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado was formally sworn into office Thursday morning at a CBP change of command ceremony.

“It is both my honor and privilege to have been chosen to lead the men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Presidio” said Port Director Daniel Mercado. " Together with my team, we will work to ensure CBP continues its legacy of professionalism, integrity and dedication to the community. I look forward to working with all stakeholders and partners to ensure my team serves the community with the highest level of professionalism in ensuring the safety and economic vitality of the region.”

As the Port Director, Mr. Mercado will direct operations and enforcement activities and provide management and administrative oversight of CBP officers, Agriculture Specialists, and Canine Enforcement Officers at the Presidio port of entry and Boquillas international crossing. Mr. Mercado provides guidance to the areas under his leadership through policy implementation and quality management.

Mr. Mercado is also responsible for all immigration issues related to the admission and exclusion of people applying for entry into the United States. He is also in charge of customs and agriculture inspections at the ports of entry to ensure that all goods and people entering the United States do so in accordance with U.S. laws and regulations, while ensuring that they are efficient in their processing to support the global marketplace and the international tourism industries.

In 2021, Mr. Mercado was selected as a southern border subject matter expert and was part of the establishment of the CBP WATCH in Washington DC, responsible for developing new reporting, intelligence collection and trend analysis for field operators. Most recently Mr. Mercado served as the CBP liaison to the Department of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement in Guatemala City, Guatemala where he was responsible foreign partner engagement, establishment of mobile checkpoints, trade facilitation task force, and the strategic deployment of biometric and advanced passenger targeting systems for the country of Guatemala resulting in increased security and increased trade opportunities for the northern triangle countries.

