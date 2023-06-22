CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 23rd, 2023

The triple-digit heat streak continues...
By Craig Stewart
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, June 23rd, 2023: Dangerously hot weather looks to continue into the weekend as record-breaking hot temperatures in excess of 108 degrees are expected. A Heat Advisory is in effect until late Sunday evening. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon and evening, but most areas look dry and very hot!

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

