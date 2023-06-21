MISD Bond committee agrees on two bonds for November election.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The November election could include propositions that will make major changes for MISD schools.

These props include building new schools, updating old infrastructure, and security measures.

Last night the bond committee made a final recommendation to the MISD Board of Trustees.

Prop A will be over one billion dollars, and Prop B will be over 300 million.

However, these upgrades that are being proposed are things the committee believes will benefit the future students of MISD.

The committee is a group of teachers, parents, community members and MISD leaders.

The group had trouble deciding which items should be separate or together, and whether there should be three or two props.

At the end, they agreed the two props are what the district needs.

“We feel that, obviously every single item in every proposition is important to every committee member from all different backgrounds from MISD. But we also want to make sure that we didn’t single anyone out, and nobody gets left out.” said Tabitha Garcia, a member of the MISD committee.

Prop A includes.

The construction of brand-new Midland High School and Legacy High School campuses.

The updating of the current legacy and midland freshman campuses for conversion to middle schools. MISD’s current four middle schools will also see renovations.

The updating of safety and security at campuses district-wide.

While Prop B includes.

The construction of a brand-new elementary school in the lone star trails area of Northeast Midland.

And general maintenance to campuses across the district.

“I don’t think this committee would put in all this hard work, all this time if they didn’t do what they though was best for the kids of misd. So ultimately we hope that the board does call for the election and it will be up to our voters to to be able to support our kids here,” said the Chief of Facilities at MISD, Cortney Smith.

At the bond meeting, they showed early results of a survey MISD made.

That survey asked Midlanders whether they strongly disagree, are unsure or if they strongly agree.

When asked if the district is steadily growing and needs a plan to address rising student enrollment.

And if classrooms and common spaces throughout the district are overcrowded.

82% of over 1,900 people said that they strongly agree with both statements.

“It still allows campuses to alleviate some of the mass population in elementary schools. Which my son at his current elementary school is facing because there’s so many students at that new elementary school. Even though it doesn’t directly affect where he’ll go to school, it does affect where he’s currently going to school.” said Garcia.

Committee members will present their recommendation to the board of trustees at the regular monthly school board meeting on July 25.

