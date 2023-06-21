Midland ISD bond comittee to reccomend two propositons

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Members of the Midland ISD bond committee met on Tuesday for their final meeting,

The committee will recommend two propositions, both for the November 2023 election.

Proposition A includes:

The construction of brand new Midland High School and Legacy High School campuses.

The updating of the current LHS and Midland Freshman campuses for conversion to middle schools. MISD’s current four middle schools will also see renovations.

The updating of safety and security at campuses district-wide.

Proposition B includes:

The construction of a brand new elementary school in the Lone Star Trails area of northeast Midland.

General maintenance to campuses across the district.

The tally for Proposition A is $1.361 billion, or about $37 per month for the average homeowner.

The tally for Proposition B is $317 million or about $11 per month for the average homeowner.

Committee members will present their recommendation to the Board of Trustees at the regular monthly school board meeting on July 25.

