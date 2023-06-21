Ector County School District Board of Trustees vote to increase salary and hourly rates

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County School District Board of Trustees met Tuesday to approve plans to increase salary and hourly pay for employees on the teacher pay scale.

The board voted unanimously in favor of a 2023-2024 compensation plan. That plan raises the pay for employees like teachers, nurses and librarians to region-leading levels.

Starting teacher salaries will be $60,600.

Teachers on salary will see about a $2,000 raise.

Employees paid by the hour will receive a 3% increase in their hourly rate.

There are other opportunities for additional pay, such as sponsoring a club, coaching a sport or seeing fast growth in their students.

That all adds up to an approximately $9 million increase in the school board’s budget.

This budget increase will put Ector County Schools at a projected loss of $14 million, but the state is expected to help cover the deficit.

“Our hourly employees need more compensation, our teachers need more compensation, but we’re completely reliant upon the state legislature to provide the funding that would be appropriate for teachers and leaders.”

The goal of these increases is to reward employees for their good work, whether they are new or returning.

“This will help us recruit, attract, retain high-quality talent in every area so that we can have a healthy school system. So kudos to the ECISD Board of Trustees.”

These figures came from a study that started back in January in which the district looked at similarly sized districts as well as other industries to find a point that would encourage employees to stay in the education sector.

The Midland School District increased pay similarly on June 6. Starting teacher salary rose by 2 thousand dollars as well to 60 thousand 5 hundred. The starting minimum hourly rate also saw a jump from 13.50 per hour to 14.25, an increase of about five and a half percent.

Click here to read the full report from the ECISD Board of Trustees meeting.

