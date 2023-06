ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a two-year-old boy was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool Tuesday night.

When ECSO arrived, EMTs were already giving the child CPR, the toddler was then taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Despite these efforts, the child died.

Next of kin has been notified.

