ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, June 22nd, 2023: Temperatures look to stay at or above 105 for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The worst heat looks to be this weekend as temperatures top 110. The streak of triple-digits looks to stay intact through next week as high pressure won’t move much.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

