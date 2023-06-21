Average gas price is cheaper than last year, report says

Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.
Drivers are seeing lower prices than last year when fueling up.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Overall, the national average price for gas is down compared to this point last year.

According to AAA, Americans are paying a national average of $3.58 per gallon, nearly $1.50 less than last year.

The drivers’ group credits lower demand, lower oil prices and higher gasoline supply for the lower prices at the pump.

Meanwhile, California has been dethroned as America’s most expensive state for gas.

The new title goes to Washington state, where the average cost of regular gasoline jumped 32 cents over the past month.

According to AAA, it now costs $4.93 a gallon, 7 cents ahead of California.

Mississippi currently has the cheapest gas. Drivers there pay an average of $3 a gallon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Daisy Cordero
Charges upgraded in Odessa drunk driving incident
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart

Latest News

Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion.
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
LIVE: Update on search for Titanic tour submersible
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day