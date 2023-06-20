West Texan providing aid for tornado victims

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Many people who live in Perryton don’t have electricity, food, clothes or even a home after a tornado struck their town.

However, they’ve received help in the last week.

Some of that help came from an Andrews resident who has gone out of his way to help feed those in need.

With a population of just under 10,000 people, this small town was hit hard by a tornado that had winds up 110 miles per hour.

Once Lee Coronado heard of this natural disaster, he immediately used his cooking skills to help out.

The aftermath of this tornado left three people dead and many more injured.

Operation BBQ Relief, has cooks and smokers that provide bbq to feed first responders and communities in need.

Coronado helped deliver items in his trailer and also helped make food for the people in Perryton.

“Then I saw that Operations BBQ Relief was coming to town, so I got on the website, signed up to volunteer, and we went out and served over 4,000 meals since they’ve been there on Friday morning.” said owner of That’s the 1 BBQ, Lee Coronado.

Coronado has friends and family that still live there.

He says when he saw the damages, it shocked him.

To have to see the place where he grew up now, destroyed.

“It means a lot to me. I mean I didn’t think we had too much small-town pride, but when something like that happens, you want to go home and help anyone you can. So luckily my family and friends were ok, but there’s a lot of people that weren’t. So, we just did what we could while we were there.” said Coronado.

Coronado says the damage caused businesses to close. The people need medicine, diapers, and charcoal the most.

Since gas won’t be turned on for at least another three weeks, residents rely on barbecuing whatever food they have.

“It’s ineffable. It’s hard to explain. You see it on movies, TV, and pictures and things like that, but it doesn’t do it justice. There’s just devastation everywhere.” said Coronado.

With the temperatures expected to be in the 90′s and high 80′s throughout the week in Perryton, they’re also asking for waters and cooling neck towels for workers.

Coronado plans to reload his trailer with food, clothes and more. He will leave to Perryton on Friday morning.

If you wan to donate anything to him call or text him at (806) 200-1999.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.