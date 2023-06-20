MISD student to participate in international space program

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Rising Legacy High School Senior Brianna Ortiz is one of five students in the U.S. and the only Texan to be selected to attend the International Science School (ISS) this summer in Australia.

MISD says this program, designed to ignite young minds and foster a passion for space exploration, provides students with an immersive and educational experience that promises to shape their future in the field of space sciences.

Oritz’s space journey started when she participated in MISD’s Higher Orbitz program in the Fall of 2021. That experience gave her the opportunity to apply for ISS through an extensive application process that included letters of recommendation, writing essays, and an interview. ISS selected Ortiz from a competitive pool of international applicants who share an enthusiasm for space exploration.

During the program, Ortiz will be able to work with scientists, engineers, and educators who will guide her through hands-on activities, simulations, and lectures. This training will give her information about space travel, rocketry, robotics, and other essential aspects of the aerospace industry.

“This is a dream come true for me, and I can’t wait to immerse myself in the world of space exploration,” Ortiz said. “When I was little, I wanted to be an astronaut, but now I’m interested in becoming an aerospace engineer and building rockets that impact the way we live here on earth.”

Ortiz says one of the things she’s most looking forward to is the opportunity to collaborate with fellow like-minded students from around the world. They will participate in team-building exercises, problem-solving challenges, and space mission simulations, fostering essential skills such as leadership, critical thinking, and effective communication.

The experience gained at ISS will broaden Brianna’s horizons and inspire her to pursue a career in the exciting field of space exploration.

Brianna leaves for her three-week adventure in Australia on June 26.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.