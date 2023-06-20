Midland students build robots and fly drones at STEM Camp

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Children from Opportunity Tribe spent the last few Tuesdays and Wednesdays learning about STEM with Diamondback Energy.

To start their final week, they flew drones.

This is the first year with Venture Robotics, a company that gives people hands-on experience with robots, and the third year of the STEM Camp in Midland.

According to Diamondback Energy, a Midland-based oil and gas company, these students have learned how to build and drive robots, how 3D printers work, circuitry, echolocation and more.

This STEM Camp is more than just an opportunity to teach the children about different areas of science or robotics. It’s an opportunity to affect their lives in a positive way.

“We literally have half of the students in public schools experiencing poverty. And that means more stress, more trauma, more difficulty. So when we show up for those kids, it literally changes their future.”

Wall also said that every single camper who has returned to Opportunity Tribe as a member of the staff has graduated.

The students are encouraged by the mentors teaching them, some of which are students as well.

“One of the coolest things for us on the Diamondback side is seeing the relationships that our mentors are building with these students. And for the students to know that every week that they’ve showed up, these mentors are here to help them learn and foster that interest in STEM again is just amazing.”

Finding new interests and learning more about them helps these students identify potential career paths and meet other like-minded students.

The students will receive their own drones like the ones they played with Tuesday. The drones are theirs to keep.

