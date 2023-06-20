Midland Cubs and Midland Angels featured in Amazon Best Seller

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - El Paso Chihuahuas Broadcaster Tim Hagerty spoke his bestselling book, Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball.

The book details the Midland Angels and Midland Cubs and tells stories from several years ago that people can’t imagine like grasshoppers postponing a game or players singing the National Anthem on the road.

Monty Hoppel and Bob Hards spoke about their reactions to the book putting a spotlight on Midland.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daisy Cordero
Charges upgraded in Odessa drunk driving incident
The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart

Latest News

Midland Rockhounds featured in Amazon Best Seller
Midland Rockhounds featured in Amazon Best Seller
Odessa Recycling Center Reopens
Odessa reopens Recycling Center
Odessa Reopens Recycling Center
Permian Basin FCA All-Star Football Game
Saturday Night Lights: Highlights from the 2023 FCA All-Star Football game