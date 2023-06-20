City of Midland opens cooling center amid heat wave

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Tuesday, the City of Midland opened the MLK Jr. Community Center auditorium as a cooling center for Midland residents.

With temperatures soaring in recent weeks, the center is providing a cool and safe place for people to take refuge from the heat.

The cooling center will be open during regular business hours:

Tuesday, June 20th, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21st, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 22nd, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, June 23rd, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 24th, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

MLK Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland, Texas 79705.

