City of Midland opens cooling center amid heat wave
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Tuesday, the City of Midland opened the MLK Jr. Community Center auditorium as a cooling center for Midland residents.
With temperatures soaring in recent weeks, the center is providing a cool and safe place for people to take refuge from the heat.
The cooling center will be open during regular business hours:
Tuesday, June 20th, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21st, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 22nd, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday, June 23rd, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 24th, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
MLK Jr. Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane, Midland, Texas 79705.
