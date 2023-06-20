CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 21st, 2023

Near record heat next week..
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for extreme heat. The heat just won’t let up and dangerously hot temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend as temperatures are expected to be 105-110 through next week across the Permian Basin.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

