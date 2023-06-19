Police: Man arrested after quadruple homicide in Idaho home

FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.
FILE - A man in Idaho was arrested following a quadruple homicide.(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Idaho (KMVT/Gray News) — Police arrested a man believed to be connected to a quadruple homicide inside of a home in Idaho, KMVT reports.

Idaho State Police say a 911 call revealed four people were killed inside a home at the 500 block of West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho.

The call came in at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to the Shoshone County dispatch center.

Law enforcement arrived to find the bodies and detained a 31-year-old man believed to be connected to the crime.

The Kellogg Police Department requested Idaho State Police to investigate the homicides.

Police believe there is no additional threat to the community.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Daisy Cordero
Charges upgraded in Odessa drunk driving incident
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
Gavel
Federal jury convicts former Midland teacher, lacrosse coach of five counts related to wire fraud

Latest News

Kici Ashton, 3, waves a Juneteenth sign from a car while riding in the annual Galveston...
The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
US-China pledge to stabilize deteriorating ties, resume high-level talks after Blinken visit
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
6 killed, dozens injured in spate of weekend shootings across US
Way Out West Texas: Eyes on the Skies