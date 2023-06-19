OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday afternoon, officers with the Odessa Police Department, were called to the Walmart on the west side of Odessa, (2450 NW Loop 3380), after shots were fired.

OPD says an unknown suspect shot a gun in the parking lot near the garden center.

The suspect then ran away before police arrived.

According to OPD, there are no reports of injuries.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

If you have information on this search contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing. CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

