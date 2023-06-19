Odessa reopens Recycling Center

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After a month-long hiatus, the Odessa Recycling Center is back up and running. Residents who want to recycle have a centralized place to put those items.

Over the month of closure, renovations took place, including a new six-foot fence to prevent any items from flying into the road and other general maintenance on the building and offices to keep the center up to date.

The goal of the new system is to make it as streamlined as possible.

“So the staff was recommending, what we needed to do was centralize all the facilities, do it here… at the recycling center, and so that’s what we did. If you see it, you’ll be able to drive through, come in, drop off and drive back out… flawless,” Odessa Mayor Javier Joven said.

With the previous system, workers had to empty 373 containers around the city, 80% of which were contaminated with trash and ended up in the landfill.

“We’ve had systems in place for decades. And the thing is, it might have worked at the beginning, but over the series of time, whether it’s 10 years or 20 years, those systems no longer are feasible. And the reason is that the partnership isn’t there and the city is a lot bigger now in its footprint than it was 20, 30 years ago,” Joven said.

The newly reopened Recycling Center is still located on 42nd Street and is open from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.