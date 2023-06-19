Midland Police respond to gunshot victim

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police say on Sunday, June 18 at around 5:50 p.m., their officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim.

Bradley Joe Smith, 61 years of age, was found on the scene, dead, with gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation found Smith entered a home in the 900 block of North D Street and began fighting a man in the house. Police say in an act of apparent self-defense, the homeowner shot the suspect.

The next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing.

