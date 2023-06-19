CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 20th, 2023

Near record heat next week..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 6/19/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, June 20th, 2023: Tuesday and Wednesday are CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for excessive heat exceeding 107 degrees. Afternoon highs will range from 108 to 110 across the Permian Basin and upwards to 111-115 along the Rio Grande. In fact...triple-digit heat will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Things to remember when dealing with the heat: Limit your time outside and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks. Be sure to check on the elderly and make sure they have a way to stay cool and don’t forget the pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water, and look before you lock.

