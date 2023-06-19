Brewster County Sheriff’s Office siezes marajuana from cattle trailer

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday afternoon, Brewster County deputies say they received information of a suspicious Ford F-250 pulling a stock trailer, abandoned on private property in Study Butte.

Upon investigation, deputies recognized the odor of marijuana coming from the trailer.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a few alfalfa bales were used to cover up 85 bundles of marijuana weighing approximately 2,000 pounds.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office says a white Lincoln Navigator drove by the area several times, to the point that it raised the suspicions of the deputies. The driver committed several traffic violations and a traffic stop was done.

While conducting the traffic stop on the Navigator, it was found the driver, Axel Manuel Olivas was smuggling the passenger, Jesus Alberto Galindo-Pina, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, into the country.

Galindo-Pina had the key to the Ford F-250 in his pocket.

Both occupants were taken to the Brewster County Jail for various charges.

