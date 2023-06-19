Biden to discuss climate change, clean energy jobs

President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in...
President Joe Biden speaks at a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss his administration’s plans to prepare for climate change and create clean energy jobs on Monday.

The president will be giving his remarks after touring the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California.

Biden will announce $600 million to address climate change, according to the White House.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Daisy Cordero
Charges upgraded in Odessa drunk driving incident
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
Gavel
Federal jury convicts former Midland teacher, lacrosse coach of five counts related to wire fraud

Latest News

The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Few cases of cops accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
The International Association of Chiefs of Police now recommends each department have a policy...
Shielded: Few cases of law enforcement officers accused of domestic violence ever make it to court
Florence Bell decorates her truck for the annual Galveston Juneteenth Parade in Galveston,...
Americans mark Juneteenth with parties, events, quiet reflection on end of slavery
Big Pokey performs during the birthday celebration for Z-Ro at The House of Blues in Downtown...
Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
Brewster County Sheriffs Office seizes marajuana
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office siezes marajuana from cattle trailer