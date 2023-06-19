Alcohol sales on rise in Midland as well as DWI charges

Alcohol sales for April surpassed 7 million dollars which beats the old record set in April 2022
Alcohol sales on rise in Midland as well as DWI charges
Alcohol sales on rise in Midland as well as DWI charges(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texans know when there is an oil boom, the population grows, in Midland a growing population helps the nightlife scene and this year had a hand in record-setting alcohol sales.

According to Texas Comptroller, bars in Midland County hit a record high in alcohol sales in April.

Alcohol sales for April surpassed 7 million dollars which beats the old record set in April 2022.

But unfortunately, a rise in alcohol sales also means people are not drinking responsibly.

“We ask you to drink responsibly. If you choose to drink alcohol, if you drive, drive responsibly and remember that whatever you choose to do has consequences that could affect you and possibly someone else’s life as well” Sheriff David Criner, Midland County Sheriff

DWI arrests are up from last year according to MCSO:

Alcohol sales on the rise
Alcohol sales on the rise(CBS7)

“Alcohol-related accidents are very hard on us as officers because sometimes it results in fatalities, and you have to talk to the families of the victims of that incident and also people who realize that once again if you choose to drink and drive there are consequences that can affect the rest of your life,” said, Criner

Since 2019 when Tall City Brewery opened, they have been a favorite for locals to sit down and have a cold beer.

Since then, Tall City Brewery has matched the Tall City in growing and expanding but despite the growing crowds, the brewery always makes sure their customers are safe and don’t have too much to drink.

“We don’t over serve, our staff are TABC certified, they’re trained to look for that so we’re very aware of that for sure,” said Jeff Thomas, Co-Owner of Tall City Brewery

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first moose to be diagnosed with rabies in Alaska was confirmed Monday by the Alaska...
First rabid moose in state history discovered in Alaska
Daisy Cordero
Charges upgraded in Odessa drunk driving incident
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Five planets in our Solar System will appear in the morning sky
Helicopter graphic
Two kids air-lifted to Lubbock after ATV accident
Gavel
Federal jury convicts former Midland teacher, lacrosse coach of five counts related to wire fraud

Latest News

Permian Basin FCA All-Star Football Game
Saturday Night Lights: Highlights from the 2023 FCA All-Star Football game
Walmart shooting MGN
OPD searching for suspect who shot gun outside of west side Odessa Walmart
Brewster County Sheriffs Office seizes marajuana
Brewster County Sheriff’s Office siezes marajuana from cattle trailer
Midland Police respond to gunshot victim