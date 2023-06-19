Alcohol sales on rise in Midland as well as DWI charges

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texans know when there is an oil boom, the population grows, in Midland a growing population helps the nightlife scene and this year had a hand in record-setting alcohol sales.

According to Texas Comptroller, bars in Midland County hit a record high in alcohol sales in April.

Alcohol sales for April surpassed 7 million dollars which beats the old record set in April 2022.

But unfortunately, a rise in alcohol sales also means people are not drinking responsibly.

“We ask you to drink responsibly. If you choose to drink alcohol, if you drive, drive responsibly and remember that whatever you choose to do has consequences that could affect you and possibly someone else’s life as well” Sheriff David Criner, Midland County Sheriff

DWI arrests are up from last year according to MCSO:

Alcohol sales on the rise (CBS7)

“Alcohol-related accidents are very hard on us as officers because sometimes it results in fatalities, and you have to talk to the families of the victims of that incident and also people who realize that once again if you choose to drink and drive there are consequences that can affect the rest of your life,” said, Criner

Since 2019 when Tall City Brewery opened, they have been a favorite for locals to sit down and have a cold beer.

Since then, Tall City Brewery has matched the Tall City in growing and expanding but despite the growing crowds, the brewery always makes sure their customers are safe and don’t have too much to drink.

“We don’t over serve, our staff are TABC certified, they’re trained to look for that so we’re very aware of that for sure,” said Jeff Thomas, Co-Owner of Tall City Brewery

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.