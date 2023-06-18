Local artists aim to bring more color to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Local artists got a chance to showcase their skills by painting murals that represent what West Texas is all about.

These artists are all Midland born and raised.

Instead of explaining to people what West Texas is all about, they preferred to paint murals that represent the Permian Basin.

One of the murals is a pump jack that will have more colors to make it pop out.

The second mural has the letters MTX which stands for Midland, Texas.

The third one will show one of the beauty’s of West Texas, the sunset with cactuses.

“I wanted to really emphasize those things and of course what’s West Texas without an oilrig so I added an oilrig in there. And just kind of did my own artistic flair to it to creat a unique art piece to grab people’s attention,” said local artist, Bianca Ambrosio.

These artists have worked on these pieces for months, and talk about how Midland needs more colors.

Their goal is to make that a reality and bring more life to Midland.

“Well I think it’s just a great way because a lot of people don’t see Midland as the most vibrant place out there. So I think it’s just a great way to kind of bring life back into it and to be able to spruce things up a bit.” said local artist, Parker Cage.

Even though this mural fest isn’t the biggest, it still gives these artists the chance to get exposure from other art organizations.

Which was the intention of the Midland Park Mall and Artworks Midland.

“And we could’ve painted them on our own. Me and Jerry from Artworks Midland. But we didn’t want to do that, we wanted to showcase local artists to come out and paint murals.” said James Ozuna, the co-founder of Artworks Midland.

If you are an artist and want a chance to showcase your painting skills, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.