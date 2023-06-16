Retired Texas Ranger is honored for his time in law enforcement

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Rangers celebrated their 200th anniversary earlier this year, however one retired ranger was honored today.

Al Mitchel was given a customized Texas Ranger hat to commemorate him for his time in law enforcement.

Al served as a Texas Ranger in Midland from 1962 to 1971.

At the age of 87, he and his family shared a special moment that he’ll never forget.

“I’m just an old, retired ranger. I’m not anything special. And they all know what they’re doing, or they wouldn’t be rangers. I’m delighted that I’ve been selected to have lunch with y’all today,” said Al Mitchel, a retired Texas Ranger.

Al isn’t your typical Texas Ranger. He was born and raised in New Mexico.

However, when he got the opportunity to join the Texas Rangers, he didn’t hesitate.

Al spent most of his career in law enforcement all around the United States.

His career eventually led him to midland where he would serve for nine years as a Texas Ranger.

His hat had the number 200 for the number of years the Texas Rangers have served.

His long time friend Brad Roberts ordered the ranger hat for him as a way to say thank you.

“Mr. Mitchel through his connections helped me, mentored me and showed me how to do different things. How law enforcement works, and he introduced me to a lot of people, and at our height we cruised all the way to Canada.” said Brad Roberts, Board member at the Texas Rangers Foundation Association.

Roberts and Al worked together for oilfields and have maintained a friendship since the mid 80′s.

Although al loved what he did in his time, he sees the Texas Rangers now and is happy with their advancements, especially, their education.

“And now, we got a lot of Texas Rangers today that have master degrees, and everything. They’re smart and they know what they’re doing, and of course now we have way more people in Texas than we use to have” said Al.

Now at the age of 87, Al focuses on his grandkids education and their life goals.

